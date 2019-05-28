SecDef Names New Convening Authority

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Department of Defense announced the selection of Christian L. Reismeier to serve as the Convening Authority for Military Commissions and Director of the Office of the Convening Authority for Military Commissions.

Mr. Reismeier is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral. During his last active-duty tour, he simultaneously served as Assistant Judge Advocate General of the Navy and Chief Judge, Department of the Navy. Throughout his career, he provided legal and policy advice to a variety of federal agencies, including the White House, Department of State, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations, and the Judge Advocate General of the Navy, with specific concentration on the topic of military criminal justice.