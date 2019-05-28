There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,728 in the last 365 days.

Louis Capet XXVI Releases New Remix of "Rhythm of the Night" by Corona & Fedde Le Grand with Universal Music Group

"The Rhythm of the Night" is a song by the group Corona. It reached #1 in Italy, #5 on the Eurochart 100, and #11 on the Billboard.

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Rhythm of the Night" is a song by the Italian Eurodance group Corona, released in late 1993. It reached #1 in Italy, #5 on the Eurochart Hot 100, and by the end of 1994 it was the longest-charting single on the Eurochart Hot 100. It peaked within the top-ten in a total of 14 countries: Australia, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In the United States, it reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was even featured on Grand Theft Auto V's radio.

Billboard wrote about the song: "Recent No. 1 U.K./European hit... Thumping Italo disco beats support glossy faux-rave synths and a diva vocal that is forceful without being overly aggressive. A wildly catchy and repetitive chorus already has begun to woo radio programmers in several major markets on import."

In 2013, Vibe placed "The Rhythm of the Night" at #9 in their list of "Before EDM: 30 Dance Tracks from the '90s That Changed the Game."

In 2017 BuzzFeed listed the song at #2 in the "The 101 Greatest Dance Songs of the '90s" list in 2017. They wrote: "The Rhythm of the Night" is not only a song, it's a lifestyle. It's a triumph. A feeling. Pure joy. This song will take you places!"

