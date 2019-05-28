Louis Capet XXVI Releases New Remix of "Rhythm of the Night" by Corona & Fedde Le Grand with Universal Music Group

Rhythm of the Night

"The Rhythm of the Night" is a song by the group Corona. It reached #1 in Italy, #5 on the Eurochart 100, and #11 on the Billboard.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Rhythm of the Night" is a song by the Italian Eurodance group Corona, released in late 1993. It reached #1 in Italy, #5 on the Eurochart Hot 100, and by the end of 1994 it was the longest-charting single on the Eurochart Hot 100. It peaked within the top-ten in a total of 14 countries: Australia, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In the United States, it reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was even featured on Grand Theft Auto V's radio.Billboard wrote about the song: "Recent No. 1 U.K./European hit... Thumping Italo disco beats support glossy faux-rave synths and a diva vocal that is forceful without being overly aggressive. A wildly catchy and repetitive chorus already has begun to woo radio programmers in several major markets on import."In 2013, Vibe placed "The Rhythm of the Night" at #9 in their list of "Before EDM: 30 Dance Tracks from the '90s That Changed the Game."In 2017 BuzzFeed listed the song at #2 in the "The 101 Greatest Dance Songs of the '90s" list in 2017. They wrote: "The Rhythm of the Night" is not only a song, it's a lifestyle. It's a triumph. A feeling. Pure joy. This song will take you places!"Get "Rhythm of the Night" exclusively on Itunes and Apple Music



