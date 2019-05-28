Hoyer Statement on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

“It has been longstanding practice that Congress has a role in approving or blocking arms sales to foreign militaries. President Trump’s decision to ignore Congressional review and order sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to proceed is a blatant violation of our system of checks and balances. The relevant committees have expressed concerns about these sales because Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. continue to wage a war in Yemen that, coupled with the nefarious activities of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, has caused a humanitarian disaster.

“I will work with Chairman Engel, Chairman Smith, and others to ensure that Congress asserts its proper role over arms sales.”