Talk Awards Honors Sophisticated Smiles for 10 Years of Outstanding Patient Satisfaction

Dr. Cameron and the Sophisticated Smiles Team Wins 10th Talk Award Dr. Angela Cameron Delivers Excellent Patient Service

Sophisticated Smiles and Dr. Angela Cameron earn 10 consecutive Talk Awards for high patient satisfaction ratings.

Our team has a ‘get it done and then some’ attitude. They want to make each and every visit special for our patients and look for ways to go above and beyond on a daily basis.” — Angela Cameron, DDS

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sophisticated Smiles has a reputation for providing excellent service to its patients. Recently, it brought home its tenth consecutive Talk Award for Patient Satisfaction, acknowledging that long legacy of customer service.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience . Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.In 2002, Angela R. Cameron, DDS, PC, FDOCS, LVIF, FAGD, took over an established dental practice and transformed it into Sophisticated Smiles — a five-star dental office. In addition to preventative and general dentistry, Sophisticated Smiles offers sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, treatment of TMJ/TMD, metal-free restorations, Invisalign, Botox and more.Sophisticated Smiles uses the most modern dental equipment and technology to provide state-of-the-art care in a warm, relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. “We have done our best to think of any luxuries that could make our patients’ experience as pleasurable as possible,” says Dr. Cameron. “From our warm and welcoming rooms to our state-of-the-art technology, our goal is to make you feel comfortable while making your smile beautiful.”Dr. Cameron and her team are committed to taking great care of patients. “We have a team of highly committed individuals who want nothing more than to provide the best for their patients,” says Dr. Cameron. “Our team has a ‘get it done and then some’ attitude. They want to make each and every visit special for our patients and look for ways to go above and beyond on a daily basis.”For its dedication to caring for patients and creating an exceptional experience for them every time, Sophisticated Smiles has won 10 consecutive Talk Awards for Outstanding Patient Satisfaction. Dr. Cameron has walls full of awards, in fact, but still places patient satisfaction at the top of the priority list. Above all, she truly cares about each individual she treats. Dr. Cameron loves what she does and it shows.Sophisticated Smiles is located at 1892 Corporate Drive, Suite 20 in Johnson City. For more information, call 423-928-8359 or go online to www.sophisticated-smiles.com . Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/sophisticated-smiles-by-angela-r-cameron-dds-pc About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.