Bruneau & Co.'s June 8th Antiques & Fine Art Auction will feature paintings by listed artists and wonderful art glass

Reflective Impressionist painting by Frits Thaulow (1847-1906), signed lower right, depicting a tranquil river with forest embankments and a cluster of farm buildings (est. $6,000-$9,000). Realistic genre painting by John George Brown (N.Y./Calif., 1831-1913), of two young boys standing on a cobblestone sidewalk against a wall near a green painted door (est. $5,000-$8,000). Impressionist winter landscape painting signed by Antonio Cirino (R.I./Italy, 1889-1983), of a meandering stream through a snow-capped forest, with a small bridge (est. $3,000-$5,000). Fine Loetz vase (Czech Republic, 20th century), 5 inches tall, vibrant yellow, with a bulbous upper section finished in a pulled red and blue Argus pattern decoration (est. $800-$1,200). Chinese Republic Period Sgraffito bottle form vase, 8 ¾ inches tall, yellow enameled ground with an incised foliate pattern decorated with pink chrysanthemum flowers (est. $600-$900).

The auction will contain 325 lots from estates across New England, many of them fine paintings and art glass, online and in the Cranston, Rhode Island gallery.

This auction is sure to appeal to art aficionados, ranging from works by American artists John George Brown, Jeremiah Wilson and Antonio Cirino to the Norwegian Impressionist Frits Thaulow.” — Travis Landry

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An antiques and fine art auction featuring 325 lots from estates across New England – many of them wonderful examples of fine art and art glass – will be held on Saturday, June 8th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue. The sale will start at 12 noon. Previews will be held June 6th and 7th from 9am-5pm Eastern time.A live-only pre-sale auction, featuring around 150 lots and with no live bidding, will begin at 10 am. That will be immediately followed by the main event at noon.“This auction is sure to appeal to art aficionados, ranging from works by American artists John George Brown , Jeremiah Wilson and Antonio Cirino to the Norwegian Impressionist Frits Thaulow ,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. “I’m sure bidder tensions will be high on who is taking what home.”Kevin Bruneau, president and auctioneer of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, added, “It’s not too often you see such a large collection of art glass come out of the town next door. From fine examples of English satin glass to Loetz and Moser art glass, there is something for everyone. Plus, it will be good to see where the market is compared to years past.”Two oil on canvas paintings should make a strong case for top lot of the auction. The first is a reflective Impressionist painting by Frits Thaulow (1847-1906). The work, signed lower right, carries an estimate of $6,000-$9,000 and depicts a tranquil river with forest embankments and a cluster of farm buildings. Thaulow was a mentor to famous artist Edvard Munch (1863-1944).The second is a realistic genre painting by John George Brown (N.Y./Calif., 1831-1913) that depicts two young boys standing on a cobblestone sidewalk against a brick wall near a green painted door (est. $5,000-$8,000). The finely detailed work is signed lower right and is housed in a 25 ½ inch by 21 ½ inch frame. It’s a fine example from Brown’s career as a painter of realism.Beautiful vases will highlight the art glass category. A couple choice examples are as follows:• A fine Loetz vase (Czech Republic, 20th century), 5 inches tall (est. $800-$1,200). The vibrant yellow vase is iridescent cylindrical form, with a bulbous upper section finished in a pulled red and blue Argus pattern decoration. The underside bears a polished pontil.• A Stevens Williams (England, 19th century) Pompeiian verre de soie vase, 14 ¾ inches tall (est. $600-$900). The unsigned vase is satin glass gourd form, having an elongated neck with purple-pink swirl decoration. It’s from the estate of a West Warwick, R.I. lady.Just as beautiful – only porcelain and not art glass – is a Chinese Republic Period Sgraffito vase, 8 ¾ inches tall, expected to find a new owner for $600-$900. The bottle form vase is yellow enameled ground with an allover incised foliate pattern decorated with pink chrysanthemum flowers and foliage. The underside of the vase bears a finely ground foot with blue glazing pool.Returning to fine art, an Impressionist winter landscape painting by Antonio Cirino (R.I./Italy, 1889-1983), depicting a meandering stream through a snow-capped forest, with a small walking bridge in the background, is expected to realize $3,000-$5,000. The signed work is accompanied by personal correspondence between Cirino and his family, Christmas cards and other ephemera.A genre painting of a beautiful young lady by Giuseppe Castiglione (Italian, 1829-1908), titled Meditating the Reply, should bring $2,000-$3,000. The work, signed “G Castiglione” lower right and displayed in a 24 inch by 20 inch frame, shows a lovely young woman in lavish attire, seated at a table draped with an Oriental tapestry pondering her response with a quill and paper in hand.A carved oak library table desk attributed to the renowned 19th century New York cabinetmaker RJ Horner (but unsigned and unlabeled) has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The flat top desk, 53 ½ inches wide, boasts carved, gadrooned borders with a deeply carved acanthus leaf apron. The corners are finely carved with griffin heads over baluster form legs on elaborate stretcher base.For those unable to attend, Internet bidding will be facilitated by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com, or by downloading the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.Doors will open promptly at 8 am Eastern time on auction day; the first gavel falls at 12 noon.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the June 8th Estate Antiques & Fine Art Auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently. To contact the company via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.# # # #



