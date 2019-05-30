DC Systems Gains MultiSpeak 4.1 Certification to Support Rural Electric Cooperatives and Public Power Utility Markets

The Company’s RT|SES platform certified for seamless interoperability to harness data into actionable intelligence

Harnessing data from discrete systems into actionable operational intelligence is an important aspect of utility operations and interoperability is crucial...” — Doug Campbell, Founder and CTO, DC Systems

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redwood City, CA – May 21st, 2019 – DC Systems , a leader in utility grade intelligent energy applications, today announced that its open standards-based RT| SES® Real-Time Smart Energy Suite has achieved MultiSpeak® 4.1 certification. Distribution optimization plays a key role in the US electric Cooperative and Public Power markets which rely on seamless, cyber secure, cost-effective, and reliable data interoperability. Through the RT|SES® applications rural electric cooperatives can overcome the critical challenges associated with achieving distribution optimization by de-risking technology integration in the electric distribution system.As a critical component of a utility’s operating environment, MultiSpeak® allows operators to avoid costly reconfiguration of interfaces anytime changes are made thereby reducing downtime, avoiding increased labor costs, and most importantly eliminating developer errors made to critical systems such as SCADA and OMS during integration.“MultiSpeak® is the leading worldwide software interoperability standard and solution for electric distribution utilities. MultiSpeak® facilitates data sharing between independent systems in a seamless, cyber secure, cost effective, and standardized way,” said DC Systems Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Douglass Campbell. “Harnessing data from discrete systems into actionable operational intelligence is an important aspect of utility operations and interoperability is crucial, especially for cooperative and public power utility markets.”“MultiSpeak® speaks to the heart our intelligent energy application suite,” said Ken Munson, Chief Executive Officer. “Achieving certification with the MultiSpeak specification assures our customers reduce the time spent in developing and maintaining custom interfaces after upgrades, quick integration with existing systems, mitigation of future cyber security threats by adhering to NIST approved standards, and improved distribution systems reliability.”MultiSpeak® is the only interoperability standard of its type listed in the NIST-SGIP Catalog of Standards. It is used in more than 800 plus electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, municipals, public power districts, water and gas utilities, universities and Department of Defense in more than 21 different countries worldwide.About DC SystemsDC Systems has been a trusted partner to utilities, EPCs, large power producers and energy users since 1990 and has more than 100 utility customers and 400 projects worldwide. DC Systems provides a flexible and scalable product suite that embeds real-time intelligent control, secure communications and monitoring of centralized and aggregated decentralized grid assets. DC Systems is headquartered in Redwood City, CA and customers include Southern California Edison, Sempra Renewables, Alliant Energy, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Austin Energy, Potomac Electric Power, Chevron, Shell, and Silicon Valley Power.For more information, please visit www.dcsystems.com or contact press@dcsystems.com.



