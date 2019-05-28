Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Software is an integrated, holistic application to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness. 
In 2018, the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
Dell (RSA Security) 
SAP 
Oracle 
Software AG 
LogicManager 
Riskonnect 
ACL GRC 
SAI Global 
MetricStream 
SAS Institue 
Enablon (Wolters Kluwer) 
Sword Active Risk 
Check Point Software 
MEGA International 
Resolver 
Lockpath 
ProcessGene 
Aravo 
ReadiNow 
LogicGate 
Reciprocity ZenGRC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud-based 
On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into 
Large Enterprises 
SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders 
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Manufacturers 
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Cloud-based 
1.4.3 On-premise 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Large Enterprises 
1.5.3 SMEs 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market Size 
2.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Challenges 
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IBM 
12.1.1 IBM Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.2 Dell (RSA Security) 
12.2.1 Dell (RSA Security) Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.2.4 Dell (RSA Security) Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Dell (RSA Security) Recent Development 
12.3 SAP 
12.3.1 SAP Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development 
12.4 Oracle 
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development 
12.5 Software AG 
12.5.1 Software AG Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.5.4 Software AG Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Software AG Recent Development 
12.6 LogicManager 
12.6.1 LogicManager Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.6.4 LogicManager Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 LogicManager Recent Development 
12.7 Riskonnect 
12.7.1 Riskonnect Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.7.4 Riskonnect Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Riskonnect Recent Development 
12.8 ACL GRC 
12.8.1 ACL GRC Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.8.4 ACL GRC Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 ACL GRC Recent Development 
12.9 SAI Global 
12.9.1 SAI Global Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Introduction 
12.9.4 SAI Global Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 SAI Global Recent Development 

Continued.....

wiseguyreports

