Credo and Innovium Demonstrate Connectivity Solutions at Computex

400G Active Electrical Cables with 12.8T TERALYNXTM Switch

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex – CREDO , a global innovation leader in high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks, and Innovium, Inc ., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for data centers, today announced they will be demonstrating Credo’s Active Electrical Cable (AEC) connectivity solutions with Innovium’s industry-leading 12.8Tbps TERALYNX™ switch silicon at Computex 2019 in Taipei, TW. Interoperability demonstrations includes support for 400G based QSFP-DD to QSFP-DD and 400G to 100G based QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP28 AECs.



Credo's 400G Active Electrical Cables demonstrated with 12.8T TERALYNXTM Switch





/EIN News/ -- “Credo’s AEC solutions in conjunction with innovative 12.8T switch solutions from Innovium will accelerate the deployment of deterministic 400G enabled data center, service provider, and enterprise networks,” said Jeff Twombly, vice president of marketing and business development at Credo. “In addition to superior cost and power performance, Credo AEC’s are uniquely capable of providing speed-shifting functionality within the cable to increase data center architecture flexibility at reduced CapEx and OpEx”.

As customers adopt 400G for data center connectivity, the ability to use AECs to deploy lighter gauge, lighter weight, and superior bend radius solutions that also deliver longer reach for 50G PAM4 technology offers customers a major cost savings for high-bandwidth intra-rack and inter-rack connectivity vs currently-available optical solutions.

“The extended reach capability of Credo’s AECs enables data center customers to drastically reduce CapEx by leveraging high radix production-ready 12.8Tbps switch solutions from Innovium to connect in-rack with speed-shifting AECs and to span across multiple server-storage racks with native 400G AEC connectivity”, said Amit Sanyal, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Innovium. “Innovium, the only provider of a low-latency, programmable 12.8Tbps switch silicon in the market, is excited to partner with Credo to demonstrate 100-400G interoperability with Credo's unique portfolio of AECs”.

To arrange to view the live demonstrations (May 28 – May 31), contact Credo at sales@credosemi.com or sales@innovium.com.

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor device solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks. For more information, please visit: www.credosemi.com .

Credo Corporate Contact

Helen Do, Credo, helen.do@credosemi.com

About Innovium



Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers production-ready, software compatible products ranging from 2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched telemetry, power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency. Innovium’s products have been selected and validated by market-leading switch OEM, ODM and cloud providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afc37a14-09aa-4e49-9ece-3a2242a34a51



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.