Wooten Plumbing Initiates “Up Front Pricing” Policy to Eliminate Plumbing-Related Sticker Shock Forever

Wooten Plumbing Promises 100% Satisfaction on Their Day or Night, Rain or Shine Plumbing Service

SAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wooten Plumbing Promises 100% Satisfaction on Their Day or Night, Rain or Shine Plumbing ServiceIt's not often that any service vendor invites you to call the competition. But that's exactly the suggestion made by Brian Wooten, of Wooten Plumbing. The idea is simple: call the competition and see how much they'll charge for your plumbing job, how long it'll take them to get there, and how much time they estimate to do the work.Then call Wooten Plumbing."You'll be amazed at the difference in price, and floored by our level of service," says Brian.Brian Wooten has built his business on this unique approach to plumbing, which in part involves three simple but important concepts: service, service, and service.Whatever the problem, the expert plumbers at Wooten Plumbing will take the time to make sure you understand what you need and why. And they'll quote a price – before they do the work – that'll leave more money in your pocket than you thought possible.Most plumbers show up and start quoting prices based on their estimated hours needed to do the work, plus the cost of required parts and consumables. But if the job turns out to be bigger than they originally estimated, you get hit with the overage. Somehow, many jobs that start out small grow significantly bigger as the day goes on. Pretty soon, you're being billed for two, three, even four times the original estimate.That never happens when you call Wooten Plumbing. Here are some of the reasons why:First, they call when they're on their way, so you don't have to waste hours waiting around for someone to show up and start assessing your plumbing problem.Second, they quickly and expertly evaluate your problem and immediately offer a simple, stress-free, one-price solution for the entire job. When you rely on Wooten Plumbing, you will never be hit by any extras, add-ons, surcharges, or hidden fees.Third, they do the needed work quickly, carefully, and cleanly, making the smallest mess possible and cleaning up thoroughly after themselves.In most cases, Wooten Plumbing will also perform a courtesy inspection of your vital plumbing systems: water heater, bathroom and kitchen fixtures, and even your drainage system, to find any potential problems before they occur. This way, Wooten Plumbing seeks to make sure you're never caught off-guard or stuck with an unexpected or emergency situation.All this helps make Wooten Plumbing the favorite on-call plumbing specialist throughout most of the greater Tulsa area



