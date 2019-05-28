Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 5-year-old Boy in Saugertied, NY

Walker, Autism Service Dog from SDWR

A 5-year old boy named Hayden in Saugertied, New York, has received a very special delivery of his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR.

SAUGERTIED, NY, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hayden, a 5-year old boy living in Saugertied, New York, has received a very special delivery of his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR to assist him and help better communicate his needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Seizure Disorders, or in the case of Hayden - Autism Spectrum Disorder. SDWR has hundreds of service dogs working across the United States and around the globe. SDWR is currently serving approximately 1,000 families.Walker, a Golden Retriever Autism Service Dog, recently graduated from SDWR’s Service Dog Raiser Program where volunteers diligently raise young service dogs in training over the course of approximately one year. Both the dogs and raisers must complete the foundation and skill set training provided through SDWR trainers at their facility in Virginia.Walker is also an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program. The Fallen Officer Puppy Program, also known as “FOPP,” is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Walker is named in honor of fallen hero Detective Jerry Ronald Walker of Little Elm Police Department in Texas who was shot and killed after responding to a call involving an armed subject. Walker’s work as an Autism Service Dog with Hayden will carry on in memoriam of Detective Walker’s life of service before self.Hayden was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 3-years-old. Hayden is on the autism spectrum, has difficulty being able to transition from one thing to the next, suffers from overstimulation. Hayden’s family often finds it challenging taking him out in public, such as going to church, dentist and doctor appointments. Hayden’s family is hopeful that a service dog will act as a guardian and help keep him safe and comfort him.Walker will assist in reducing the effects each diagnosis has on the family’s independence and daily life by working continuously with Hayden. Since Walker is a service dog and covered under laws in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he will be able to accompany Hayden and his family everywhere - from school, to the park, and even hiking trips to the lake.SDWR’s unique training program is what sets them apart from other non-profit service dog organizations. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Hayden, his family, and Walker every 3-4 months over the course of the next 18 months to continue working on Walker’s customized training, follow up training and training the human to make a successful team and public access certification.Service Dogs by SDWR is a nonprofit organization based in Madison, Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, “Until there’s a cure...there’s a dog.” To make or donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, https://www.sdwr.org . To learn more about Autism Service Dogs go to https://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/autism/ . To find out how you can volunteer as a puppy raiser visit https://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities/



