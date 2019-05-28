Satellite Service Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Satellite Service Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

There are three basic categories of non-military satellite services:

There are three basic categories of non-military satellite services:

Fixed satellite services

Fixed satellite services handle hundreds of billions of voice, data, and video transmission tasks across all countries and continents between certain points on the Earth's surface.

Mobile satellite systems

Main article: Mobile-satellite service

Mobile satellite systems help connect remote regions, vehicles, ships, people and aircraft to other parts of the world and/or other mobile or stationary communications units, in addition to serving as navigation systems.

Scientific research satellites (commercial and noncommercial)

Scientific research satellites provide meteorological information, land survey data (e.g. remote sensing), Amateur (HAM) Radio, and other different scientific research applications such as earth science, marine science, and atmospheric research.

In 2018, the global Satellite Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Intelsat S.A

SES Astra

EarthLink Holding Corp

Embratel Star One

Eutelsat Communications

Telesat Holdings

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc

Thaicom Public Company Ltd

Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Echostar Corporation

Ericsson AB

GlobalStar Corporation

Inmarsat Inc

Iridium Communications, Inc.

ORBCOMM, Inc.

Singtel Satellite

Telstra Corporation Ltd.

Tesacom

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

ViaSat Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Satellite TV Service

Satellite Fixed Communication Service

Satellite Mobile Communication Service

Earth Observation Service

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Maritime

Aircraft

Enterprise

Residential

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Satellite Service Manufacturers

Satellite Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Satellite Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

