Chicago-Based Besch Design Wins 2019 Remodeling Excellence Award

Exterior of award-winning project A view of the winning design Another view of the renovated area

Firm wins regional Chrysalis Award for remodeling additions over $250,000

We aim to create award-winning type projects for every client we serve and receiving this Chrysalis Award is a recognition of that philosophy.” — Steve Besch, Besch Design

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago-based Besch Design has been recognized as a top remodeling firm in Chicago and Midwest, taking the 2019 Chrysalis regional award for remodeling additions over $250,000. The firm, led by longtime Chicago architect Steve Besch, specializes in architecture and design projects across Chicago and the North Shore Continuing to set new standards of professionalism, 77 companies from across the United States were named winners at the 2019 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence. The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.“To win an award in this highly competitive category is quite an achievement,” says Ken Kanline, Director of the Chrysalis Awards. “It demonstrates Besch Design’s ongoing commitment to professionalism and excellence.”For its winning project, Besch transformed a family room that was a former covered patio area which, over time, had been enclosed with windows and a few doors. The existing ceilings were only 7' 6” high. Besch designed vaulted ceilings that both gave the room a lot of glass for natural light and created the space for more volume to fit the owner’s 90” flat screen TV. The exterior of the structure was designed to look as if the addition was part of the original house.A large fireplace was the focal point at the end of the addition, which was designed to be wide enough and tall enough that the 90" TV would blend in seamlessly. Structural wood trusses were incorporated as a feature of the vaulted ceiling. The steel connections on the wood were painted black to accent structural integrity. Meanwhile, the exterior was completed with sourced stone out of Wisconsin that matched the existing stone. Gabled-end dormers were incorporated, trimmed and painted to match the existing dormers on the house ensuring the exterior components blend seamlessly with the existing characteristics of the house.“The owners were very happy with how the addition looked as if it had been part of the original construction and the way the details blended so well with the existing details on the house,” said Steve Besch, President of Besch Design. “We aim to create award-winning type projects for every client we serve and receiving this Chrysalis Award is a recognition of that philosophy.”The Chrysalis Awards program, begun in 1994, recognizes the nation’s best work in fourteen general categories of residential and commercial remodeling. The Chrysalis Awards are open to professional remodeler and design professional in the United States.For more information about the Chrysalis Awards, visit www.chrysalisawards.com ABOUT BESCH DESIGNBesch Design Ltd. is a Chicago-based architecture firm that works closely with clients to turn their dreams into finished projects. The firm’s philosophy is to treat each project as a new beginning specific to a client’s vision and the environment in which it is developed. Whether it’s a 100-unit mixed-use building, a home addition or interior renovation, each project begins with a blank canvas. Besch Design has received eight Houzz.com awards since 2014 for service and design.To see visual examples of projects and learn more about the firm, visit https://beschdesign.com or call 773.736.1506.



