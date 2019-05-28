Joint Venture with Porsche: 100th IONITY HPC-Park goes into operation
Joint Venture with
Porsche: 100th IONITY HPC-Park goes into operation
51 sites are currently under construction
Stuttgart
. Just a few months ahead of the world premiere of the
"We are pleased to have achieved another important milestone for IONITY. Rygge is an ideal stop-off and charging location for those travelling from Oslo to Gothenburg, Malmø, Copenhagen and Hamburg. The latest generation of ultra-fast charging stations delivering 350 kW, are currently the last word in high power charging. Depending on the capacity of the vehicle’s battery, drivers can benefit from significantly shorter charging times," says Dr. Marcus Groll, COO of IONITY.
95 percent of 400 targeted sites are already under contract Next to the 100th (HPC) site there are a further 51 sites under construction. In Germany, there are 24 sites with at least four charging points in operation. A further elven are planned. All over Europe, there will be 400 sites in business until the year 2020. For about 95 percent of the planned stations, the contracts with the respective site owners have already been signed.
IONITY is based in Munich and was founded in 2017; it is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group including Audi and
"With the
