Current Press releases

Joint Venture with Porsche : 100th IONITY HPC-Park goes into operation 51 sites are currently under construction

Stuttgart . Just a few months ahead of the world premiere of the Taycan , the first fully electric sports car from Porsche , the development of the High Performance Charging infrastructure from IONITY in Europe also comes closer to the finish line. The joint venture from Porsche and Audi for the Volkswagen Group as well as BMW, Daimler and Ford opened it’s 100th High Power Charging Point (HPC) just a couple of days ago. The location in Rygge, Norway offers six charging points and state-of-the-art charging technology with 350 kW charging power and is equipped with the European Charging Standard Combined Charging System (CCS). A further six charging points are prepared, with space to expand to up to 18 HPC stations if required.

"We are pleased to have achieved another important milestone for IONITY. Rygge is an ideal stop-off and charging location for those travelling from Oslo to Gothenburg, Malmø, Copenhagen and Hamburg. The latest generation of ultra-fast charging stations delivering 350 kW, are currently the last word in high power charging. Depending on the capacity of the vehicle’s battery, drivers can benefit from significantly shorter charging times," says Dr. Marcus Groll, COO of IONITY.

95 percent of 400 targeted sites are already under contract Next to the 100th (HPC) site there are a further 51 sites under construction. In Germany, there are 24 sites with at least four charging points in operation. A further elven are planned. All over Europe, there will be 400 sites in business until the year 2020. For about 95 percent of the planned stations, the contracts with the respective site owners have already been signed.

IONITY is based in Munich and was founded in 2017; it is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group including Audi and Porsche . IONITY’s mission is to build an extensive and reliable High-Power Charging network (HPC) for electric vehicles in Europe to make comfortable long-distance travel a reality. IONITY has been able to secure attractive national and international locations through its strong cooperation partners.

Taycan offers several charging options The Porsche Taycan will have its debut in September, and market launch is scheduled to take place before the end of the year. The first purely electrically powered sports car from Porsche offers a range of about 500 kilometers (according to NEDC) and can take on the energy to travel 100 kilometers in just about four minutes. More than 20,000 people around the world with serious interest in buying one of their own and have made a deposit.

"With the Taycan , we are shaping the future of e-mobility at all levels," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "This includes an intelligent ecosystem with coordinated charging options – at home and on the move. We are not only expanding the charging infrastructure in Europe with IONITY, we are also establishing a fast-charging infrastructure at our worldwide Porsche Centres and charging facilities at popular destinations, such as restaurants and hotels."

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

5/28/2019