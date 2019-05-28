Solomon Berkoff to Participate in Marketplace Lending & Specialty Finance East 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Capital Management ’s Principal, Solomon Berkoff will join with other thought leaders in finance from across the nation to discuss the current needs and challenges in the alternative finance sector on June 4 at Arnold & Porter in New York, NY. The event is presented by Opal Group and Arnold & Porter, and will include topics on legal and regulatory issues, the future of alternative lending, student loans, real estate opportunities, fraud prevention, capital markets outlook and blockchain applications to the industry. Mr. Berkoff will join the panel on Trends in Small Business Lending , moderated by Seth Perlman, Head of Consumer Finance Structuring at Morgan Stanley; joined by Head of Investor Relations at Square Capital and CEOs from Bredin and LiftForward Inc.“I am looking forward to participating in this discussion with other industry leaders. We are working to increase the level of transparency in small business finance. Over time, transparency will drive down the cost of capital to small business owners, and help good companies get non-bank financing,” said Berkoff.Earlier this month Charleston Capital’s affiliate company, inFactor , announced the availability of its proprietary platform to the small business finance market, which brings clarity and security to non-bank SMB financing. The software-as-a-service was designed to drive greater transparency through the process of SMB non-bank loans and merchant cash advances by allowing for the verification of all underwriting data sources through a standard process, creating an auditable trail. The platform also brings clarity and security to the servicing of these transactions so that investors can access all of the data underlying these securities, including validated payment data.The Charleston Capital and inFactor team, including Mr. Berkoff, believe that the utilization of technology to drive better financing is key to sustaining long-term gains in the finance market, while driving down the cost of capital to small businesses – creating SMB growth -- over the long-term.About Charleston Capital ManagementCharleston Capital Management is an alternative asset management company based in Charleston, SC, that helps to connect qualified investors with opportunities for generating attractive, absolute returns by tactically investing in areas where conventional sources of capital are disproportionately unavailable and less correlated to other markets.Visit www.CharlestonCM.com for more information.About inFactorinFactor is a Financial Technology company focused on bringing clarity and security to small business financing. Through the inFactor Platform, the company has developed the first Secure Funding Ecosystem™ which enables finance companies to manage the entire lifecycle of loans and merchant cash advances to small businesses across the United States of America. The platform provides all of the tools an underwriter needs to quickly and efficiently decision and price financing. inFactor Platform also streamlines servicing and provides an unparalleled level of data integrity in payment reporting as the platform manages every transaction in real-time.Visit www.infactor.com for more information.



