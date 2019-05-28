Disc Golf Coming to Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown

Disc golf is the latest sport to be offered at Executive Education Charter School in Allentown

The Allentown charter school’s latest sport will start in September 2019.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown will be adding another athletic sport to its ever-growing list. Starting in September 2019, students will have the opportunity to play competitive disc golf. This social sport is growing in popularity across the United States.“We look for any opportunity we can to offer something that gets students excited, active, and involved outside the classroom,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school In disc golf, players have to throw a flying disc at a target. Like regular golf, the player with the lowest number of throws wins.In 2018, EEACS obtained PIAA status, allowing the school to compete against other public, private, and charter schools. In 2019, the school completed construction on its new 16,000 square-foot, 1,600 seat gymnasium.Since obtaining PIAA status, the school has offered basketball, baseball, cheerleading, and wrestling. EEACS won a Basketball District Title in its first year of competition.To learn more about athletics at the charter school, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/athletics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture . To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.