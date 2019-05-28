Why The Lib Group Are Expanding Into Hong Kong?

LIB Group exploring Hong Kong

There must be a reason why Hong Kong has become the most desirable location for foreign business. It attracts millions and billions of pound investment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There must be a reason why Hong Kong has become the most desirable location for foreign business . It attracts millions and billions of pound investment each year. The number of international enterprises bringing their investment to Hong Kong is increasing by a significant margin with the passing years.Hong Kong has a lot to offer including an excellent geographical location, a stable economy, simple taxation system, vast spread communication network, free of cost circulation of business goods, and a ton of other reasons combined make Hong Kong the freest economy in the 2019 Index. But, what are the main reasons that most Lib Group is planning to expand its business into Hong Kong?Business InfrastructureNo matter if you talk about the sea, land and air transportation or the world-class telecommunication system, you will be able to find it all and a whole lot more in Hong Kong. The complete infrastructure is highly suitable for establishing a growing business as it can easily accommodate and adapt to all the requirements whether it be fast and competent logistics or other business facilities.Tax BenefitsNew entrants are already immense pressure of establishing their business within a specific time frame; additional taxes and restrictions are a huge discouragement for foreign investors and companies. Whereas, Hong Kong offers a low tax rate and a simple taxation system that allows foreign businesses to flourish and attract more foreign business interest.Business Assistance and Limited RestrictionsHong Kong has an impressive 90.2 economic freedom score. Why? Because Hong Kong is more open to foreign companies for business. Foreign business investors do not have to face a ton of restrictions – unlike most countries of the world, and businesses are offered assistance and support to help them establish their business in Hong Kong within a shorter time period as compared to other countries. The taxation benefits are also a significant factor in attracting foreign business owners and entrepreneurs.Liberal EconomyUnlike the UK economy US economy, Hong Kong has an impressive economic system. Foreign businesses are attracted to Hong Kong because it has one of the most liberal economic systems in the world. Hong Kong offers no to limited trade barriers, taxes and tariffs, and free trade policy. This allows the business to keep the maximum profit margin, which is a huge attraction for new entrants.Law and Order SituationHong Kong offers stable law and order situation, and the fair legal system provides enough protection to foreign businesses, thus making Hong Kong one of the best countries with a favorable and fair business environment.



