Tonic Water Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonic Water Industry
Description
Global Tonic Water Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Tonic Water market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Companies
Fever Tree
Dr Pepper Snapple
Whole Foods
Sodastream
Watson Group
Fentimans
Nestlé
Seagram's
White Rock
Hansen's
Stirrings
East Imperial
Thomas Henry
Shasta Tonic Water
Bradleys Tonic
Q Drinks
1724 Tonic Water
El Guapo
Tom's Handcrafted
Jack Rudy Cocktail
Johnstonic
Haber's Tonic Syrup
Bermondsey Tonic Water
Key Product Type
Regular Tonic Water
Diet Tonic Water
Slimline Tonic Water
Market by Application
Supermarket
Online Retailers
Others
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Tonic Water market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
Table of Content
1 Industrial Chain Overview
2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography
3 Major Manufacturers Introduction
3.1 Manufacturers Overview
3.2 Manufacturers List
4 Market Competition Pattern
5 Product Type Segment
6 End-Use Segment
7 Market Forecast & Trend
8 Price & Channel
9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment
10 Research Conclusion
Continued...
