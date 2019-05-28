Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Risk-based Authentication Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Risk-based authentication is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. The risk profile is then used to determine the complexity of the challenge. Higher risk profiles leads to stronger challenges, whereas a static username/password may suffice for lower-risk profiles. Risk-based implementation allows the application to challenge the user for additional credentials only when the risk level is appropriate. 
In 2018, the global Risk-based Authentication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 

This report focuses on the global Risk-based Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Risk-based Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
CA Technologies 
Micro Focus 
Okta 
Gemalto 
Vasco Data Security 
Secureauth 
Rsa Security 
Entrust Datacard 
Lexisnexis 
Gurucul 
Equifax 
Ping Identity 
Forgerock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud 
On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) 
Government 
Healthcare 
Manufacturing 
Retail 
Telecommunication 
Others (Education, Media and Entertainment, and Transportation and Logistics)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Risk-based Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Risk-based Authentication development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

