Medicine Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medication (also referred to as medicine, pharmaceutical drug, or simply drug) is a drug used to diagnose, cure, treat, or prevent disease. Drug therapy (pharmacotherapy) is an important part of the medical field and relies on the science of pharmacology for continual advancement and on pharmacy for appropriate management.
The global Medicine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medicine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Medicine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medicine in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Medicine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medicine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pfizer
Roche
Sanofi
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co. (MSD)
Novartis
AbbVie
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Eli Lilly
Teva
Bayer
Novo Nordisk
Allergan
Shire
Boehringer Ingelheim
Takeda
Market size by Product
Brand Drugs
Generic Drug
Market size by End User
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medicine Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Brand Drugs
1.4.3 Generic Drug
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Medicine Market Size
2.1.1 Global Medicine Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Medicine Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Medicine Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Medicine Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Medicine Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Medicine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Medicine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Medicine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Medicine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Medicine Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Medicine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Medicine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Medicine Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medicine Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Medicine Sales by Product
4.2 Global Medicine Revenue by Product
4.3 Medicine Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Medicine Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Medicine by Countries
6.1.1 North America Medicine Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Medicine Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Medicine by Product
6.3 North America Medicine by End User
……Continued
