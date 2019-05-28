Breast Pump Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Breast Pump Market Overview

A breast pump is a medical device used to extract breast milk from lactating women. Breastfeeding done exclusively or in combination with a breast pump is recommended by all doctors around the world for the first six months of an infant's life. There are a lot of advantages of mother’s milk to infants, as breast milk contains important antibodies, by which a baby can develop a strong immune system, thereby decreasing chances of incurring diseases. Breast pumps help to boost the supply of milk and help working mothers to store the milk for infants. Doctors also recommend women to use breast pumps to stimulate milk supply, especially in instances when infants face difficulty to suck milk. In present times people are getting more aware of the benefits of breastfeeding in the overall development of infants.

The world population is increasing every year by around 83 million individuals. According to United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs, in 2017, the world population was 7.6 billion which is estimated to reach around 8.6 billion by 2030, 9.8 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100. With an increase in population, there is an increase in women labor. According to the World Bank, out of 3.4 billion labor force, 39.3% are female. With the rise in the percentage of working woman globally, there is a constant demand for breast pumps that helps women nurse without affecting their work.

Global Breast Pump Market Drivers

The major market drivers for the breast pump market are – changes in lifestyle, increase in working women, technological advancements, and rise in awareness levels.

According to United States Department of Labor, in 2018, around 36% of working women have infant children. Working mothers hold relatively higher disposable incomes and lesser time to breastfeed their babies. Additionally, developed economies such as Germany and the US have made it mandatory for companies to have break policies during work hours for lactating mothers in order to pump breast milk.

The demand for breast pumps is also increasing with increased demand in neonatal intensive care units. Premature babies admitted in Neonatal Intensive Care Units are mostly fed with pumped breast milk for better care and recovery. New mothers who are suffering from certain diseases or who do not have a sufficient supply of milk prefer breast pumps to increase the milk supply. Demand from milk banks which provide breast milk donated by nursing healthy mothers with no relation to the baby is also increasing in recent years. As per International Milk Genomics Consortium, in 2017, Brazil had around 219 human milk banks, and around 196,865 women breast milk donors. One of the highest in the world.

High traction of the technologically advanced breast is also expected to have a notable impact on the market. Multiple companies are focusing on the launch of advanced devices. For instance, In January 2019, Willow, a startup firm in California, unveiled Willow Wearable Breast Pump 2.0, an all-in-one, spill-proof wearable breast pump. In March 2019, Ameda Breastfeeding Products launched Ameda Mya —an advanced hospital-strength portable breast pump designed for moms at work, at home, or on-the-go.

Global Breast Pump Market Restraints

High cost associated with breast pump hinders market growth as many mothers need an affordable pump with high efficiency of pumping and precise filtration. Another factor responsible for hampering market growth is the risk of milk contamination, especially with open- type systems.

Global Breast Pump Market Segmentation

The breast pump market, based on the product, is segmented into an open system and closed system, based on technology as manual, battery-powered, and electric. Electric is further classified as single electric and double electric. Based on application, the global breast pump market is bifurcated as personal use and hospital grade.

According to Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), closed system provides a more hygienic milk collection mechanism as it is not exposed to air at all while the open system does not have a barrier between the milk collection kit and the pumping unit, presenting a possible risk of milk contamination from impurities such as bacteria, smoke, and dust in the air and sometimes mold. According to the Centre for Economic and Political Research, in Europe, battery-powered breast segments are dominating the market because of their portability.

According to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 2018, double electric breast pumps increase prolactin level among women that increases the milk production over time. These pumps also reduce the fat levels present in milk and stimulate the calorific values of the milk. Hospital-grade pumps are designed for frequent, daily pumping, more than one individual can use these devices as they feature special barriers and filters that prevent cross-contamination, rendering them safe for multiple users.

