The Lone Crusader of New India – the founder of Religion of youth , Dr Jawahar Surisetti

Dr Jawahar Surisetti keynote address at IBHK 2019

Eminent Psychologist Dr Jawahar Surisetti silently pushes the youth of India to take part in #StartupIndia & other schemes to build a #NewIndia

The love for the country should surpass all emotions in the gennext to be able to build a New India bereft of corruption and full of innovation” — Dr Jawahar Surisetti , Innovator and Motivator

DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As there was a fierce battle on in election engaged India between the three major forces , eminenet educationist, innovator and psychologist Dr Jawahar Surisetti, kept on doing what he is known to do best – motivating the gennext to build a robust India and take over the reins of a new and resurgent India in times when Narendra Modi , the Prime Minister , was projecting India as a strong force across the world.

But there is a difference , Dr Jawahar remains apolitical while leaving no stone unturned in supporting and creating awareness about Start Up India , Swachch Bharat , Digital India and Skill India for the sheer intent of the Modi Government . He also was a staunch supporter of the telecom revolution under the Rajiv Gandhi Government and the liberalization and electoral reforms under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao.

He has been invited by various youth for a , universities , colleges , events across the globe where he motivates youth to be ready to take over the reins of the world from the old guard and not remain forever on the sidelines cribbing about corruption , red tapism and other issues . Instead he motivates them to participate in the various outreaches of the Indian Government like Start Up India and participating in the nation building process – the roadmap to a New India that will show the world what it is to have the power of youth.

He has influenced thousands of youth in India under his banner “Religion of youth” to participate and cooperate with the welfare measures of the Government and shares his experiences of the internal working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how the youth should emulate his hard work , honesty and passion for doing good to the nation . Popularly known as the Think Professor , Dr Jawahar Surisetti collaborates with the UN in reaching out to the remote backward and tribal areas of India with a view that the youth there require more assistance and awareness . His programs “Think for India” , “My Beti”.”Religion of youth” , “Explora-exploring the minds of the youth” “ Teach for Raipur” and others have received accolades but the lone crusader continues to silently work to strengthen the youth of the country and do his bit in building a New India . He has a doctorate in psychology from the University of Washington and a cushy career but refuses to stay in comfortable confines and go out to work with the youth and children of the country whom he thinks he can galvanise and create a New India .

Think for India TED Talk by Dr Jawahar Surisetti



