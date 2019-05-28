Medical Spa Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Medical Spa Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Medical spas have become more popular in recent years for men and women alike. Medical spas, also called medi-spas or med spas, are a kind of a hybrid between the traditional day spa and a medical clinic.

In 2018, the global Medical Spa market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Spa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Spa development in United States, Europe and China.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4067192-global-medical-spa-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Canyon Ranch, Inc.

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Hyatt Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

Westchase Medspa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Body Shaping

Hair Removal

Facial Treatments

Tattoo Removal

Scars & Striae

Market segment by Application, split into

Men

Women

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Spa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Spa development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4067192-global-medical-spa-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Spa are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Also Read: Global Healthcare IT Market





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.