Aluminium Wire Rod Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Global Aluminium Wire Rod Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

May 28, 2019

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Aluminium Wire Rod is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Aluminium Wire Rod in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Norsk Hydro
NPA Skawina
Midal Cables
Boryszew S.A
General Cable
Murti Udyog Ltd

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
1024 Type
2011 Type
6063 Type
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace
Automobile
Architecture
Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium Wire Rod product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium Wire Rod, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium Wire Rod in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Aluminium Wire Rod competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Aluminium Wire Rod breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Aluminium Wire Rod market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium Wire Rod sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table Of Contents:     

1 Market Overview 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 


3 Global Aluminium Wire Rod Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 


4 Global Aluminium Wire Rod Market Analysis by Regions 


5 North America Aluminium Wire Rod by Country 


6 Europe Aluminium Wire Rod by Country 


7 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Wire Rod by Country 


8 South America Aluminium Wire Rod by Country 


9 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Wire Rod by Countries 


10 Global Aluminium Wire Rod Market Segment by Type 


11 Global Aluminium Wire Rod Market Segment by Application 


12 Aluminium Wire Rod Market Forecast (2019-2024) 


13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 


14 Research Findings and Conclusion 


15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 Continued…….

