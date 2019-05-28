Haven Inc. Announces the First Affordable Global Track and Trace Product

The All-New Haven Track and Trace

Now businesses of any size can track international shipments from dock to delivery with satellite precision.

We created Track and Trace so that our customers would no longer have to search multiple websites or license complex software platforms to see all their shipments in one place.” — Matt Tillman, CEO at Haven

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven, Inc., considered one of the pioneers of the digital revolution in shipping logistics, announced the availability of its new stand-alone cloud-based ocean tracking platform, Haven Track and Trace. The new product allows any shipper, freight-forwarder, trader or broker to easily track the journey of their ocean cargo from the point of origin to its final destination in real-time. A free 30-day trial is available to encourage the sharing of critical information across teams so anyone at any point can take action as needed.

Getting stuff from point A to point B should be straightforward. For companies that need international cargo shipping, however, the process often turns into a labyrinthine tangle of phone calls, faxes, and emails to third-party service providers with different pricing models and ways of sharing data. Haven wanted to simplify things.

In an industry first, Haven created a stand-alone version of their Track and Trace solution for companies of any size no matter their volume of shipments. “We created Track and Trace so that our customers would no longer have to search multiple websites or license complex software platforms to see all their shipments in one place. There is a low monthly fee, and new viewers can be added for free. We’ve already received positive customer feedback from this new model,” said Matt Tillman, CEO at Haven.

The new product is built around Haven’s ability to harmonize the formats of externally collected data, along with proprietary Automated Identification System (AIS) vessel data the company collects in real time. Data from 65 ocean carriers is available through the service, and customers can sign up to receive data from 1,200 additional logistics services providers and air and surface transportation carriers utilizing the company’s API.

Currently, the new Track and Trace solution supports ocean container visibility with air, rail, and intermodal tracking services coming soon. To learn more about Track and Trace and to start a free 30-day trial, go to haveninc.com/trackandtrace.

About Haven, Inc.

Haven was founded in 2014 to responsibly expand global trade through digital transformation. We help enterprises automate logistics, collaborate with partners, and gain valuable insights into their supply chain. Haven supports customers worldwide with offices in San Francisco, Japan and Singapore. If you share our vision and seek to make a material impact on trade, or if you manage a complex supply chain, get in touch with us.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.