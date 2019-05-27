Founders Lodge Scoops Two 2019 Boutique Hotel Guest Experience Awards

Founders Lodge has received two international accolades. Founders Lodge has received two international accolades.

EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founders Lodge by Mantis has received deserved international awards recognition, picking up wins in two categories at The Boutique Hotel Guest Experience (BoHo) Awards in London on 22 May. The prestigious property was named as the winner in both ‘Best Boutique Hotel (1-20 Rooms)’ and ‘Best International Hotel’ categories at the ceremony at The Kimpton Fitzroy, held in conjunction with the Boutique + Lifestyle Hotel Summit The Boutique Hotel Guest Experience Awards (BoHos) recognise UK and international boutique, lifestyle and hybrid hotels for providing excellence in guest experience. More than 15 000 guest feedback questionnaire responses and over 37 000 online reviews from guests were gathered and analysed during the Awards’ 3-month collection period, with 93% of the detailed feedback, positive. Guest feedback wasindependently aggregated, evaluated, and ranked by students and faculty from the Department of Tourism & Hospitality at Bournemouth University. The result is a comprehensive study of which properties offer the best experiences, according to those whose opinions mean the most — their guests.“We’re delighted with the news that Founders Lodge has received these two international accolades,’ saysAdrian Gardiner, Founder of the Mantis Collection. “The Mantis team has worked tirelessly to develop thisemblematic property and recognition from the BoHo Awards – and, indeed, our loyal guests – is just reward forthis exceptional and unparalleled luxury bush experience, in the heart of the Eastern Cape”.Founders Lodge is a 5-star 1940’s manor house, situated on a 400 hectare reserve directly adjacent to the tothe malaria-free Big 5 Shamwari Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. Formerly the Gardiner family’s holidayhome, the property has undergone extensive renovation to offer guests luxurious accommodation, coupledwith attentive service. With the reserve on which the property sits populated only by ‘plains animals’, guests are free to safely explore the rugged, beautiful landscape on foot. Guests at Founders Lodge also have directaccess to game drives at the neighbouring Shamwari Game Reserve, where they can enjoy thrillingencounters with Africa’s famous ‘Big 5’.ENDSNotes to editors:About Mantis CollectionMantis is a diverse collection of extraordinary destinations spanning every continent on Earth. Rooted inconservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that arerespectful of the environment and communities in which they operate.Whether small and intimate or vast and complex, on a sweeping African plain, bustling city, private tropicalisland or frozen snowscape, each is an exceptional place for guests to find themselves. While uniquelydifferent in the experiences they offer, all are linked through a collective obsession to be extraordinary, to berare in a world that mass-produces sameness.Mantis constantly curates, collects and discovers destinations and experiences that stir the soul, defyexpectation and live in the heart forever. We will do anything in our power to advance the cause ofsustainability and to promote further appreciation of the land, its creatures and our communities. We believethat the truly rare needs to be looked after and protected for future generations and are wholly committed toLegacy Creation.Mantis hotels procure bathroom amenities, wines, coffee, and other amenities from suppliers that practice theutmost care for the environment and do not use animals to test their products. Mantis has partnered with EcoplanetBamboo and is determined to replace all unsustainable packaging, and paper products in their hotelswith bamboo alternatives.In April 2018, Mantis joined the Accor Group, a strategic partnership which reinforced the Group as a leader incurated one-of-a-kind experiences and resonated with the Accor’s conservation platform; Planet21. Together,Mantis and AccorHotels created the Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA) in response to the urgentneed for the tourism industry to play a greater role in conservation and community upliftment. CCFA is aregistered NPO which funds community upliftment programmes and conservation operations in Africa.Mantis Central Reservations: +27 (0)41 4049300Twitter/ Facebook/ IG: @MantisGroup #mantiscollection



