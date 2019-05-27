NVIDIA Boosts Capabilities of World’s 40 Million Creatives with Launch of NVIDIA Studio

Platform Brings Together RTX GPUs and NVIDIA Studio Stack to Optimize Performance and Reliability; Headlined by 17 New RTX Studio Laptops

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex -- NVIDIA today unveiled NVIDIA Studio, a platform to dramatically improve performance and reliability for the world’s 40 million online and studio-based creatives who depend on high-performance PCs for their craft.

NVIDIA Studio combines RTX GPUs and the NVIDIA Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers to dramatically improve performance and reliability for the world’s 40 million online and studio-based creatives who depend on high-performance PCs for their craft.





NVIDIA Studio combines RTX GPUs, as well as the NVIDIA Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers. It is supported with rigorous hardware and software testing for top creative applications and workflows.

Headlining the platform, 17 RTX Studio laptops were announced today at Computex from seven of the world’s leading PC manufacturers. All meet the hardware and software requirements needed to receive the new RTX Studio badge, which allows creators to easily identify the right laptops to power their creative workflows.

“NVIDIA Studio pairs RTX GPUs, which enable real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing, with studio-grade software to surpass the growing demands of today’s creators,” said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. “The new RTX Studio laptops are the perfect tool for creatives who need desktop-class performance while on the go.”

The laptops feature the new Quadro RTX™ 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs, as well as GeForce RTX™ 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs. The RTX GPUs accelerate content creation from video editing to 3D rendering, with performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro.(1) Quadro RTX 5000-based laptops include 16GB of graphics memory, the largest available in a laptop, enabling advanced multi-app creative workflows and use of large 3D models that are otherwise not possible on the go.

Many of these laptops feature 4K precision displays and NVIDIA Max-Q technology, enabling incredible performance and longer battery life in sleek, thin and light designs.

“Creatives who use Adobe Creative Cloud want the most powerful hardware for their content creation, and we know they will be excited about the new RTX Studio laptops and Studio Drivers from NVIDIA,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video.

NVIDIA Studio Stack

NVIDIA Studio Stack is a set of software that provides digital content creators with the best performance and reliability when working with creative apps. It includes NVIDIA Studio SDKs and APIs for app developers and NVIDIA Studio Drivers for creators. Studio SDKs accelerate rendering, video editing and processing, 2D vector animation and more. And utilizing the CUDA-X™ AI platform, the industry standard for AI development, creative app developers can use AI to automate repetitive tasks that consume creators time, such as upscaling images, tagging photos or color matching videos.

NVIDIA Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from such developers as Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Epic, Maxon and Unity.

“Creators are constantly faced with tight deadlines and depend on having the latest hardware and creative tools to complete their projects on time, without compromising quality,” said Eric Bourque, senior software development manager at Autodesk. “We’re excited that NVIDIA is expanding the Studio Driver program to bring the highest level of support and performance to the latest versions of Arnold, 3ds Max and Maya.”

Available today, the latest NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the newest releases of top creative apps, including Autodesk Maya 2019, Autodesk 3ds Max 2020, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 16, and Daz3D Daz Studio.

Availability and Pricing

RTX Studio laptops will be available starting in June from top OEMs, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, MSI and Razer. Pricing starts at $1,599 and will vary based on partner designs, features and region.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Jordan Dodge

Sr. PR Manager

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-506-6849

jdodge@nvidia.com

Performance testing conducted by NVIDIA in May 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q compared to 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q laptop was 7x faster in Maya+Arnold and REDCINE-X PRO. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model. REDCINE-X PRO performance measures video playback FPS using an 8K 5:1 REDCODE RAW video.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to the pricing, availability, performance, benefits and abilities of the NVIDIA Studio delivering boosting the capabilities of creatives; the benefits, features, impact, abilities, reliability and performance of NVIDIA’s technologies, including NVIDIA Studio, NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops, NVIDIA Studio Drivers and Quadro RTX 5000-based laptops; the number of online and studio-based creatives; NVIDIA Studio enabling ray tracing, AI processing and video editing to surpass the demands of creators; RTX Studio laptops being the perfect tool for creatives who need performance on the go; the number and types of laptops powered by NVIDIA GPUs badged as RTX Studio and ensuring creators can identify the laptops to meet their demands; Quadro RTX-5000 laptops enabling creative workflows and use of large models otherwise not possible; the performance Max-Q technology and what they enable; what creatives using Adobe Creative Cloud want and that they will be excited about the new RTX Studio laptops and Studio Drivers; excitement for NVIDIA’s Studio Driver program expanding and it bringing the highest level of support and performance to Autodesk products; the availability of NVIDIA Studio driver and what it supports; and the availability and pricing of RTX studio laptops are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce RTX, Quadro and Quadro RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. MAXQ is a registered trademark of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6c8aa33-fe42-4c35-925e-93c286ff25dd



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.