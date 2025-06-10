NeoVolta Distributor Orders Top $3M in Single Quarter

Channel Momentum Highlights Growing Market Acceptance for NeoVolta Energy Storage Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced that distributor purchase orders have exceeded $3 million in the current quarter—the highest quarterly total from the channel in company history.

“These distributor orders represent a major milestone in our expansion strategy,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “They show that demand for NeoVolta systems is scaling across the country through established installer networks—not just direct sales.”

The surge in purchase orders came from three major solar and energy equipment distributors in the U.S. Their increased activity reflects growing demand from solar contractors for NeoVolta’s safe, installer-friendly LFP-based storage systems, which offer both AC and DC flexibility and straightforward installation.

While total quarterly revenue includes both direct and distributor sales, the strength of the distributor channel underscores broader market traction. Distributors typically place volume orders only after confirming sustained installer demand across diverse regions, marking this as a key indicator of national momentum.

NeoVolta continues to build on that momentum in markets like Puerto Rico, where demand remains strong amid persistent grid instability and rising electricity costs.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: press@neovolta.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.