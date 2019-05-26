Charismata The Gifts is a new Smooth Jazz Album produced by Herb McMullen for Macbet Records. It is available on all major streaming platforms iTunes, Amazon,

EASTVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charismata the Gifts is a smooth Jazz album produced by the legendary Herb McMullen for Macbet Records. This project embodies several genres of jazz, funk, traditional jazz, fusion, rock, and easy listening at its best. Herb asked many of his old friends that played on several jazz gigs, studio sessions, church engagements and Jazz vespers to become a part of this expression of love. This band proudly represents the LA basin and North East Ohio. It consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Their appeal captures the light jazz fan along with the Avant-garde progressive jazz lover. Charismata will perform for all engagements annually throughout the United States.



