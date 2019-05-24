Torrance Refinery Partners With Sharefest Community Development To Revitalize Ruben Ordaz Community Center

The Ruben Ordaz Community Center revitalization project includes updated paint on the exterior of the building, new security lighting, and much more.

TORRANCE, CA, USA, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torrance CA, May 24, 2019 – Today, Sharefest Community Development Torrance Refining Company LLC , and the City of Torrance , in partnership with the Del Amo Homeowners Association and the Pueblo community gathered for a ceremony celebrating a Torrance Refinery employee volunteer event for the Ruben Ordaz Community Center.“I was thrilled when I learned that Torrance Refining Company wanted to invest in the community and had connected with Sharefest to make massive improvements to the Ruben Ordaz Community Center. I believe the residents will be pleased with the enhancements that have been made,” shared John Jones, Director, Community Services for the City of Torrance.The Torrance Refining Company, together with Sharefest Community Development partnered with the City of Torrance to revitalize the Ruben Ordaz Community Center. The Center, formerly known as Pueblo Park, is located on Del Amo Blvd in Torrance, CA. In 2015, it was renamed after lifelong Del Amo Boulevard resident Ruben Ordaz. Ordaz, who was a former steel worker and school custodian, was an active member of the Torrance community and a past president of the local homeowner’s association. Ordaz served in a leading role in the development of the recreation center named in his honor.“The Torrance Refinery is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and our employees wanted to do something meaningful for our neighborhood. Partnering with Sharefest allowed us to do just that. We’re appreciative to Sharefest, the city and Mrs. Irene Ordaz for allowing us to invest in this community center that means so much to the residents of this community,” explained Barbara Graham, Community Relations Manager for Torrance Refining Company.The Ruben Ordaz Community Center revitalization project includes updated paint on the exterior of the building and trim, new security lighting, concrete plaza, new concrete round tables and benches, new front doors, as well as completely new irrigation piping, trees, landscaping and more.“We love collaborating on these types of beautification projects with partners like the Torrance Refining Company. Working together to breathe life back into this recreation center offers all of us at Sharefest a great sense of pride and joy,” stated Chad Mayer, Executive Director with Sharefest Community Development.About Torrance Refining Company LLCThe Torrance refinery is located on a 750-acre site in Torrance, California. The refinery receives it crude oil primarily through a direct pipeline connection to California central valley and also has access to waterborne feedstocks through the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The refinery produces approximately 1.8 billion gallons of gasoline per year, which represents approximately 10 percent of the gasoline demand in California. In addition to blending three grades of gasoline, Torrance produces diesel fuel, jet fuel, liquefied petroleum gases (LPGs), coke and sulfur. The refinery ships products to customers via a series of proprietary pipelines and terminals throughout the region via truck, rail, barges, and ships. Learn more at TorranceRefinery.com.About SharefestSharefest works in LA’s neglected neighborhoods to empower youth, transform communities, and deliver hope by offering a unique combination of community service projects and youth programming. Learn more at Sharefestinc.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.