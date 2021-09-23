Local nonprofit, Sharefest, invites community to go ‘Game On’ at their annual gala on Saturday, October 2
The event will honor former Los Angeles Rams QB, Jared Goff, as the Sharefest Community MVP and will feature a variety of casino games and live entertainment.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 19 years, Sharefest has gained a name in the greater LA area for the work they do both to empower youth through their programs in five LAUSD continuation schools and fight against civic decline through transformative service projects. This year, they are inviting the community to place their bets on youth at their annual gala. The event will honor former Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Jared Goff, as the Sharefest Community MVP and will feature a variety of casino games and live entertainment. "The Sharefest organization unequivocally shares my passion for education, literacy, and youth development," Jared stated after the completion of a Sharefest-led project at Warren Lane Elementary in Inglewood that was funded by his philanthropic organization, JG16.
Sharefest is especially grateful to Jackpot sponsor Toyota for supporting their mission to empower youth and transform communities. “At Toyota, our tagline is ‘Let’s Go Places’ and Sharefest is truly empowering youth to go places,” says Jack Hollis, Senior Vice President of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor North America.
All-In Sponsor, Wedgewood Homes, shared a similar sentiment about why they support Sharefest saying, “Sharefest’s commitment to transform communities is a perfect complement to Wedgewood Homes’ Investment in the revitalization of neighborhoods.”
Sharefest’s involvement in the community and work with youth is powerful and transformative. By working within LAUSD continuation schools, Sharefest students receive mentoring, trauma-informed mental health services, and classes that accelerate earning the credits they desperately need to graduate from high school. Sharefest also provides students with essential life skills and a solid career path. None of this happens without the support of the community and sponsors. Sharefest is deeply grateful to all of its sponsors including Fielding Electric, Inc., Valero, Cornerstone Construction Group, Inc., The Klabin Company, Marathon Petroleum, Alaska Airlines, the Jacqueline Glass Family, and JG16, and many others for making this event and their ongoing work possible. These organizations have all placed bets on youth and because of them youth are learning the power they have to transform their lives.
“We cannot wait to celebrate the resilience we’ve seen over the past year and to cast a vision for the future for our programs,” says Chad Mayer, Sharefest Executive Director. “With our new program focus, Sharefest graduates are given the opportunity to receive mentorship and support as they venture into community college or careers in the workforce.”
Join Sharefest as they empower youth, transform communities and get their game on for the youth of L.A.
Sharefest’s Annual Gala: Game On
Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 6:00PM
Torrance Marriott South Bay
3635 Fashion Way, Torrance, CA 90503
Learn more at sharefestgala.org.
About Sharefest: Sharefest exists to empower underserved youth to transform their futures and become leaders of collaborative community change. Sharefest programming helps keep students enrolled in school through graduation, achieve significant increases in their GPA and develop social skills that help them reach college or career goals.
