Hoyer Statement on Memorial Day

“On Memorial Day, we remember those who fell in service to our nation and all it represents. As we gather with family and friends this weekend, I hope all Americans take some time to give thanks to the men and women of our military who defend our way of life and to the families who lost loved ones so that Americans could enjoy freedom, security, and self-government. Not only by words but by deeds, by acts of service in our communities and by acts of kindness for those still suffering the pain of losing a service-member they loved. That’s what the House did on Thursday, when we passed bipartisan legislation to provide relief to Gold Star families who had been unfairly taxed on survivor benefits under the December 2017 tax law. We also passed bills earlier this year to make it easier for veterans to access health care through the V.A. by providing child care services at V.A. facilities and to provide resources to prevent veteran suicide. I hope the Senate will join the House in approving these pieces of legislation so they can be signed into law. “Next month, we will mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy and pay tribute to America’s fallen, who gave their lives in order to liberate the world from tyranny. In his radio message to the American people the morning of the Allied invasion, President Roosevelt implored listeners to remember that all the battles we fight are part of a larger struggle in which America has always been engaged: the struggle for freedom and peace, for justice and truth. ‘Let not the impacts of temporary events,’ he said, ‘of temporal matters of but fleeting moment – let not these deter us in our unconquerable purpose.’ Let us remember this Memorial Day those who gave their lives in pursuit of the ‘unconquerable purpose’ to which we still – and will always – as a nation strive.”