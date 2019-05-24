There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,087 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer: This President and His Team Have No Clear Strategy on Iran

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Trump announced a troop deployment to the Middle East:

“Yet again, we see that this President and his team have no clear strategy on how to deal effectively with Iran.  After throwing a delicate situation into crisis by withdrawing unilaterally from the JCPOA and designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terror organization, the President has achieved nothing but further elevated threats.  Instead, we ought to have a strategy to counter Iran’s attempt to establish a permanent foothold in Syria and its support for terror groups like Hezbollah.  Nobody doubts that Iran is a malevolent actor in the region, and Congress continues to be united in our resolve never to allow it to threaten America and our allies.  Provoking Iran without a strategy undermines our ability to get Iranian forces out of Syria, end the conflict in Yemen, and prevent Hezbollah from threatening our ally Israel.  I urge the Administration to proceed carefully and strategically.”

