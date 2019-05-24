Hoyer: This President and His Team Have No Clear Strategy on Iran
“Yet again, we see that this President and his team have no clear strategy on how to deal effectively with Iran. After throwing a delicate situation into crisis by withdrawing unilaterally from the JCPOA and designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terror organization, the President has achieved nothing but further elevated threats. Instead, we ought to have a strategy to counter Iran’s attempt to establish a permanent foothold in Syria and its support for terror groups like Hezbollah. Nobody doubts that Iran is a malevolent actor in the region, and Congress continues to be united in our resolve never to allow it to threaten America and our allies. Provoking Iran without a strategy undermines our ability to get Iranian forces out of Syria, end the conflict in Yemen, and prevent Hezbollah from threatening our ally Israel. I urge the Administration to proceed carefully and strategically.”
