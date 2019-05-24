There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,086 in the last 365 days.

U.S.-China Asia Pacific Security Dialogue

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Defense officials from the United States and China met in Washington D.C., for the third Asia Pacific Security Dialogue on May 21.

Mr. Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, led the U.S. delegation in talks with Chinese Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office for International Military Cooperation.  The dialogue emphasized a constructive, results-oriented military relationship with a focus on maintaining open and clear communication, especially in times of crisis.

The U.S. delegation included representatives from the Joint Staff, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the U.S. Department of State, while the Chinese delegation included representatives of their Central Military Commission's Office for International Military Cooperation and several other military offices.

The meeting covered topics including regional security issues, the South China Sea, North Korea, and the enforcement of United Nations Security Council Resolutions. 

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.