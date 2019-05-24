U.S.-China Asia Pacific Security Dialogue

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Defense officials from the United States and China met in Washington D.C., for the third Asia Pacific Security Dialogue on May 21.

Mr. Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, led the U.S. delegation in talks with Chinese Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office for International Military Cooperation. The dialogue emphasized a constructive, results-oriented military relationship with a focus on maintaining open and clear communication, especially in times of crisis.

The U.S. delegation included representatives from the Joint Staff, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the U.S. Department of State, while the Chinese delegation included representatives of their Central Military Commission's Office for International Military Cooperation and several other military offices.

The meeting covered topics including regional security issues, the South China Sea, North Korea, and the enforcement of United Nations Security Council Resolutions.