Nye & Company's June 5th auction will contain nearly 700 quality lots of ceramics, furniture, jewelry and paintings

Ceramic charger by Pablo Picasso for Madoura in 1956, titled Visage a la Grille, 16 ½ inches in diameter, #50 of 100, stamped on verso “Empreinte Originale de Picasso” (est. $3,000-$5,000). 19th century brown bear automaton, probably French, 17 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$1,500). New York and New Jersey antique surveyor’s tool mounted in a fitted wood case, signed on the face “Sawyer & Hobby” (est. $800-$1,200). Micro mosaic from the School of Giacomo Raffaelli (Italian, 1753-1836), titled Owl Hunting a Rabbit, has an estimate of $800-$1,200. Enamel on canvas over panel marked STP, by Lucien E. Smith, labeled, signed and dated (2014) on verso, measuring 45 inches by 56 inches (est. $6,000-$8,000).

Nye & Company’s Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday, June 5th, will be a diverse sale featuring nearly 700 lots gathered primarily from the tri-state area.

We have 18th and 19th century English and American mirrors; Chinese, English and American ceramics; paintings from the 17th century to the present; and a collection of WWI memorabilia and uniforms. ” — John Nye

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – Nye & Company’s Estate Treasures Auction slated for Wednesday, June 5th, will be a diverse sale featuring nearly 700 lots gathered primarily from the tri-state area and includes ceramics, furniture, jewelry and paintings. The auction, starting at 10 am Eastern time, will be held online and in the Nye & Company gallery, located at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield.Nye & Company Auctioneers recently launched its new updated website (nyeandcompany.com). It allows clients to bid directly on the site, simplifying and streamlining the process. The site also offers more access to the bidders, with online forms and pre-formatted inquiry forms. Of course, they are still able to use the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The full catalog can be viewed now, on the new website. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.“This auction includes a diverse collection of furniture,” said John Nye of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “The Continental offerings date back to the 17th century, with fauteuils and case pieces. We also have 18th and 19th century English and American mirrors; Chinese, English and American ceramics made for export and domestic consumption; a wide variety of paintings, from the 17th century to the present time; and a small collection of WWI memorabilia and uniforms.”Nye added, "One of the most enjoyable aspects of a regional auction house is the wide-ranging consignments one has the privilege of handling from one sale to the next. The idea that we have WWI memorabilia, Mid-Century Modern and fine art alongside fine silver, estate jewelry and traditional antiques makes no two auctions the same and constantly broadens one's knowledge."The quality of the 17th, 18th and 19th century "traditional antiques" is quite good, Nye remarked. “There are pieces from America, England, Sweden, France, Italy and more. There is a group inherited by the consignor from her grandparents who were dealers in London at the turn of the last century, so the furniture and Chinese ceramics have been off the market for over 100 years.”A ceramic charger made by Pablo Picasso for Madoura in 1956, titled Visage a la Grille, 16 ½ inches in diameter, edition 50 of 100 and stamped on the reverse “Empreinte Originale de Picasso”, is estimated at $3,000-$5,000 and should realize more. Also, a micro mosaic from the School of Giacomo Raffaelli (Italian, 1753-1836), titled Owl Hunting a Rabbit, has an estimate of $800-$1,200.An enamel on canvas over panel marked STP, by Lucien E. Smith, labeled, signed and dated (2014) on verso, measuring 45 inches by 56 inches, is expected to finish at $6,000-$8,000; while a German porcelain figure of a tailor on a goat, standing 9 inches tall, should reach $800-$1,200.Also sold will be a 19th century brown bear automaton, probably French, 17 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$1,500); a 19th century Federal oval giltwood two-light mirror (Albany, N.Y.), with an eagle surmount, 39 inches tall be 30 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a New York and New Jersey antique surveyor’s tool mounted in a fitted wood case, signed on the face “Sawyer & Hobby” (est. $800-$1,200).Modern lots of the furniture category will include a Florence Knoll marble-top and chrome oval table desk, 27 ½ inches tall by 6 feet 6 inches wide by 47 ½ inches deep (est. $800-$1,200); and two Mid-Century Modern Mies Van Der Rohe-style for Knoll Barcelona chairs (est. $400-$600).Catalog online viewing and pre-bidding is already underway and will continue on up to auction day. Folks can still preview and bid on and during auction day. In-person previews will be held on weekdays, May 28th thru June 5th, and on Sunday, June 2nd, from 10 am to 4 pm Eastern time.John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the June Estate Treasures Auction slated for Wednesday, June 5th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The full color catalog can be viewed at www.nyeandcompany.com www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.Invaluable.com # # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.