Senior In Home Care: How Seniors Can Protect Their Skin

Summer is just around the corner and that means a lot of seniors are already preparing to spend more time outside.

Summer is just around the corner and that means a lot of seniors are already preparing to spend more time outside. Needless to say, that’s definitely a good thing, however, there are some risks involved as well. If you have a senior family member in Fort Myers, FL you’re probably fully aware of how hot summers are in this region. In order to make sure that your loved one can safely enjoy the sun, senior in-home care experts recommend the following tips:

Proper Cleansing

Everyone sweats more in the summer and elders are no exception. As a result, it is important to make sure that seniors use mild skin cleansers to help out with this problem. There are many different types of cleansers available so take good care to pick one that’s right for your elders, particularly if they suffer from a skin condition.

Sunscreen is a Must

According to senior in-home care specialists, seniors should use sunscreen on a daily basis during the summer months. That’s good advice for everyone but it’s especially important for the elderly. Older skin has a much tougher time recovering from prolonged sun exposure so make sure your loved ones don’t go outside without sunscreen.

Keep Hydrated

Once the heat waves start rolling in, it’s going to be more important than ever to drink plenty of water. As a general rule of thumb, senior in-home care professionals recommend drinking between 6-8 glasses of water per day in order to stay properly hydrated.

Avoid Going Outside during Peak Hours

Sun radiation is most dangerous between 10 AM and 4 PM so make sure your seniors stay inside during those times. Doing so will significantly reduce the risk of developing harmful skin conditions. Instead, spending time outside in the morning and evening is the best way to enjoy the hot summer sun.

Adhere to these tips and your senior loved one is going to have no skin issues this summer!

