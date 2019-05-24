PUNE, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2024”.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Industry 2019

Description:-

The worldwide market for Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advanced Card Systems

Atos

Cubic Transportation Systems

Fare Logistics

GMV

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corp

Samsung

Scheidt & Bachmann

Siemens

Sony Corporation

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Thales Group

Trapeze Group

Vix Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic Strip

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Subway Station

Cinema

Stadium

TRAIN STATION

Airport

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

