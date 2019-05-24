Hoyer Statement on House Republicans Blocking Emergency Disaster Relief for Americans

“After Democrats and Republicans in the Senate worked hard to secure bipartisan agreement on a package of emergency relief for Americans experiencing the aftermath of natural disasters, I am outraged that House Republicans chose to block its swift consideration today. House Republicans have continued to block emergency aid to Americans trying to rebuild their lives after hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, flooding, and other disasters in communities across the country. This callous act only hurts our fellow Americans who have been desperately waiting for Congress to take action to provide them and their communities the resources needed to rebuild. Shame on them. The Senate has now passed this disaster relief package by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, and the House will follow suit. I will be discussing a path forward with Members on both sides of the aisle, and we will take action as early as next week when the House meets again during pro forma.”