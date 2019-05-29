Attorney Kelli Byers Hooper Offers Tips for Saving Money During Divorce
Finances are the biggest concern for her clients considering divorce, and in her online interview, Attorney Hooper offers tips for clients to save money.
She said that finances are the biggest concern for her clients who are considering divorce. This includes how to pay bills, tuition, and mortgages; whether or not they will need to move, and how this will affect their children’s schools; and what their life will look like post-divorce. She covers several topics in the interview, including:
1. Tips for saving money while going through a divorce
2. How staying organized with your paperwork can help the process
3. Whether or not a spouse should remove money from a joint bank account before filing for divorce
4. Options available if a spouse doesn’t have access to the financial records
5. How a stay-at-home parent can afford attorney’s fees in divorce
6. Whether or not you need an attorney to file divorce
7. How often a divorce will end up in court
She explained that she helps her clients save money by asking them to provide several documents at the outset of the case.
“Many times what I’m asking for makes zero sense to the client,” she said. “They’re like ‘why in the world does she need three months of pay stubs and my tax return from last year?’ But as it turns out, if the client provides those documents, then I don’t need to come back and ask follow up questions, which at the end of the day, will save the client money. If a client is responsive to the request of the attorney, then they can save themselves a lot of money.”
Hooper said that many divorce attorneys have methods like this to keep attorney fees as low as possible. For, anyone considering a divorce, she recommends taking advantage of a consultation with an experienced lawyer to understand your legal options to make informed decisions.
Kelli Hooper is a partner at KBH Law, Inc. She is the Secretary of the American Association for Justice Family Law Section and Vice Chair of the American Association for Justice Child Support Committee. She assists clients Fayette, Coweta, Henry, and Fulton counties and all of the surrounding communities in matters involving family law, business law, and estate planning.
To learn more, contact Kelli Byers Hooper by calling 888-558-1353.
