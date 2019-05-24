Oleg Vakhovsky put in charge of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut

Release May 24, 2019, 13:45

Oleg Vakhovsky has been appointed Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut.

Oleg Vakhovsky was born in 1971 in Artyomovsk, Donetsk Region. He graduated from the Gubkin State Academy of Oil and Gas, majoring in Oil and Gas Field Development and Operation, and received an MBA in Human Resource Management from the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation.

He has been employed with Gazprom for over 20 years.

In 1999–2007, he rose through the ranks from Technological Compressor Operator to Chief Engineer – Deputy Head of the Novo-Urengoyskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Tyumentransgaz.

2007–2011: Head of the Yamburgskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk.

2011–2013: Head of the Operations Division for Gas Trunklines and Gas Distribution Stations at Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk.

2013–2017: Head of the Engineering & Technical Center at Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod.

2017–2019: Deputy Director General for Gas Pipeline Operation at Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod.

Igor Ivanov, former Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut, has been relieved of his post due to retirement.

Background Gazprom Transgaz Surgut is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company operates over 6,500 kilometers of gas trunklines running through the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, and the Tyumen Region. Gazprom Transgaz Surgut transmits more than 210 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas per year.