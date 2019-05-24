El Salvador : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for El Salvador
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
May 24, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Structural reforms, strengthened policy frameworks and the ongoing smooth political transition have laid the foundations for sustained growth. Surging remittances pushed real GDP growth above potential in 2018, adding to tax revenues and raising the primary fiscal surplus to about 1 percent of GDP. Nevertheless, public debt at about 70 percent of GDP is high, expensive to roll over, and leaves little room for funding new initiatives unless structural measures are implemented. It remains the main vulnerability of the economy.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/143
English
Publication Date:
May 23, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498316972/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SLVEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
68
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.