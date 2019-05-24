Global Cloud Computing in K-12 Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Cloud Computing in K-12 market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing in K-12 status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing in K-12 development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe Systems
Blackboard
Cisco
Ellucian
Dell EMC
Instructure
Microsoft
NetApp
Oracle
Salesforce
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS
IaaS
PaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
Training & Consulting
Integration & Migration
Support & Maintenance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
