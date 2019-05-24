VERASITY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BINANCE CHAIN

Verasity Partners with Binance Chain

Verasity has announced a partnership with Binance Chain, a blockchain software system, in a move that will bring about a new incentivised video economy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verasity , the digital currency for online video players, has announced a strategic partnership with Binance Chain , a blockchain software system developed by Binance and the community, in a move that will bring about a new incentivised video economy. This will pave the way for more global publishers, creators and advertisers to enter the crypto space.Verasity is a leading company providing rewarded video player technology to major publishers across the globe. The patent-pending video player enables tokenized rewards (VRA) as well as loyalty schemes within a video player wallet. The unique technology is already available to more than 1.6 million video publishers with 550 million users and 110 billion monthly views bringing engagement and revenues back to publishers’ sites. Verasity’s attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.The Verasity product development has been completed and is now used by publishers. The app unites rewards and loyalty programs into one video player wallet that can be utilized by all the users on the chain: viewers, publishers and advertisers can share across all major video platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, JWPlayer, Brightcove, Kaltura, VideoJS, Flowplayer, and Ooyala which represent over 95% of all the video players utilized. This killer app can be integrated in a few minutes by any publisher within its current workflow and viewers are not required to download anything or change their habits. Verasity will announce more mainstream publishers that will adopt the technology in a bid to win viewers’ attention back to their websites.Mark Hain, Co-founder of Verasity said: “Building on the Binance Chain protocol enhances o ur platform as its one second block time confirmations make it faster and cheaper to send and receive transactions, pivotal for the success of a microtransaction blockchain platform. The power of the Binance community and liquidity in BNB will also add great power to the Verasity project”CZ (Changpeng Zhao), CEO & Founder of Binance said: “Video is a powerful tool to educate, engage and entertain. Verasity’s video player solution offers the perfect vehicle for viewers, publishers and content creators to benefit from the utility of blockchain technology. I’m glad that Binance and Verasity are leading that charge globally.” Verawallet.tv is the wallet for VRA and connects directly into the video player. Verasity’s powerful platform enables publishers to grow their audience by rewarding VRA from anywhere across the web. Users can choose to stake VRA, donate VRA to their favorite creators or spend VRA for goods and services all from within Verawallet.tv.VRA is currently available to trade on HitBTC and CoinAll. Verasity raised more than $8 million through private placements and an ICO in 2018. Further details regarding the technical integration will be disclosed in the coming weeks, in particular the planned migration of ERC-20 tokens to BEP-2 tokens.Verasity has proposed listing VRA on Binance DEX. We hope the Binance Chain community will support and vote for the listing to improve user adoption and liquidity of VRA tokens. We believe we will contribute additional value to the Binance Chain ecosystem.About Binance ChainBinance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance and the community, is a community-driven project with developers and contributors from all over the world. Binance DEX is the decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain: https://www.binance.org/



