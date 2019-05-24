Cayman Islands has a tourism surge in 2019

Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman Prince Charles arriving at Cayman Islands Caribbean Club Cayman Islands Coral Reef Villa Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman Evolution Villa Cayman Islands

The Caribbean's Cayman Islands set for a record year

We have had a very successful first quarter and look forward to sending the island more business in the second quarter, so this surge continues” — Niamh McCarthy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, the World’s most trusted villa rental company are delighted to announce that the Cayman Islands is seeing record-breaking tourism growth this year.

The island reported 145,804 stayover visitor arrivals in the first quarter of 2019 which is an 8.67% increase over the same period in 2018.

There are new hotels, new restaurants, new luxury villas and new flights which have all resulted in this impressive growth. Grand Cayman’s brand-new international airport which opened just last month by Prince Charles has introduced new flights. Click Here for More Information

Cayman Airways introduced a new route from Denver and Colo and Southwest Airlines have also introduced flights from Baltimore/Washington making it easier for guests to reach the island and thus one of the reasons of the increase in visitors in the first quarter.

It has also been reported from the department of tourism that visitor spends for the first quarter was approximately CI$235 million which is fantastic for the economy of the island.

Cayman should be very proud of their first quarter and we were delighted with the increase in enquiries for our villas on the island. "We have had a very successful first quarter and look forward to sending the island more business in the second quarter, so this surge continues,” says Niamh McCarthy, Cayman Island specialist for Exceptional Villas.

Exceptional Villas feature the most exclusive and luxurious villas on the island of Grand Cayman. All of the Exceptional villas specialists and concierges spend a lot of their time on the island of Grand Cayman viewing villas and meeting with local suppliers so they can suggest the best for their clients.

When a client books a villa with Exceptional Villas, they receive five-star service and a dedicated concierge who will organise their entire itinerary.

BOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company also has designated brands specializing in Barbados: Villas Barbados and Ireland: Dream Ireland

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.