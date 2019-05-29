Colorado Woman-Owned Business Leading the Charge in Food Manufacturing

Founder Zora Tabin accepts the award for Outstanding Food Brand

Wild Zora's owner and founder Zora Tabin and her all-female production team are defying norms in their award-winning Paleo food production facility.

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Zora Foods received the 2019 Colorado Manufacturing Award (CMA) for Outstanding Food Brand, presented by Company Week and Manufacturers Edge.The CMAs, now in their 4th year, aim to “recognize excellence and innovation across the region’s manufacturing industries and economy.”Founder Zora Tabin accepted the award and noted that she was one of just two female recipients. “Manufacturing is historically a male-dominated field,” said Zora. “To be one of just two women says something about where the industry is. Our entire production team is managed and run by women from our community.”Women make up just 29% of the manufacturing workforce, according to a 2016 Manufacturing Institute survey Also setting Wild Zora apart is their choice to not use co-packers. Starting a food business is capital-intensive, and many feel forced to utilize outside manufacturers, or co-packers, to produce and package their products in order to focus exclusively on sales and marketing. This allows businesses to save their resources; but with those savings comes a loss of control over the finished product and takes jobs away from local employees."If we used co-packers, we would have less than half of our current employees," said Zora. "Manufacturing at our facility allows us to employ women from our community and to match the highest quality standards."Wild Zora’s all-female production team ensures that each of their 4 product lines are manufactured effectively, to support the businesses rapidly growing presence in retailers including Walmart, REI, and King Soopers. Company Week reports that food manufacturing is the fastest growing manufacturing sector in Colorado."We actually have names for each of the machines we use, from the ovens to the freeze dryers and everything in between," said Zora. "We make sure that everyone is aware of what goes into each step of the process from ingredients to shipping."Wild Zora creates their Paleo, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly Original Meat and Veggie Bars™, Paleo Meals To Go™, and Real Soups Real Quick™ from responsibly sourced meat mixed with organic veggies and fruit in a USDA-certified kitchen outside of Fort Collins, CO. In 2017, Wild Zora expanded their offerings to dehydrated backpacking meals, soups and instant teas. Visit www.wildzora.com for more information on the company, nutrition information and product offerings.



