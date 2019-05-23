Follow No One Releases Emotional Track for Memorial Day

Follow No One Memorial Day Release The Guys Remembering All Veterans

International Rock Act Follow No One is surprising fans and newcomers alike with a special release for this year's Memorial Day Weekend

It's not a typical Follow No One Single… this is a track that's meant to be what it's meant to be, to remember veterans of all kinds, including my dad." explains Rich.” — Rich Hall

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An emotional Rich Hall released a video to the media and fans, explaining the nature of the surprise release and the background behind it.

Rich's father died of throat cancer in 2017, due to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam while serving in the Big Red One. During this time, Rich was recovering from complications that arose from a blood transfusion and wrote this song for his father prior to his passing (although he never lived to hear the completed version).

A United States Army veteran himself, Rich served two tours in the gulf and has a grandfather (still living) who served in the 82nd Airborne during World War II, seeing action in Normandy and The Battle of the Bulge.

The song draws from the experiences of soldiers from all eras and is Follow No One's lasting tribute to those that have served this great country: The United States of America.

In order to give the song its proper treatment, Follow No One is limiting the release of the music to interested Media Outlets for their inclusion in conjunction with Memorial Day Weekend programming.

In addition, Follow No One's Rich Hall will be available for media engagements either remotely or in studio, should his presence add to the nature of the programming.

"I regret that dad never got to hear this. But if everyone will turn up their radios a little bit, maybe he'll be able to hear it."

