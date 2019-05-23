When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 02, 2018 FDA Publish Date: May 23, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bakery Product/Mix Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Food & Beverage Safety, Potential or Undeclared Allergen, Milk Company Name: United States Bakery Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

United States Bakery of Portland, Oregon is recalling Naked Bread Hamburger Buns #NothingToHide, 8 pack, affected lot codes F6 Best By June 16th, 2018 through July 16th 2018, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product is fresh and sold in the bread aisle at retail stores and was distributed directly in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington between June 2, 2018 and July 2, 2018.

Product is packaged in low density polyethylene bag and identified as “Naked Bread Hamburger Buns #NothingToHide, 8 pack, Net wt. 16.5 oz., UPC #72220 11075. The affected lot codes are F6 Best By June 16th, 2018 through July 16th 2018.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the listing of milk.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Naked Bread Hamburger Buns, 8 pack, and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk can return product to a place of purchase for full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-503-232-2191 x4999 between 8 am-5 pm PST, Monday-Friday, or inquiries may be made online at nakedbread.com.