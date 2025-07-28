COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Allergen – Egg
- Company Name:
- Hillside Orchard Farms
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
Product Description
Company Announcement
Tiger GA – July 28, 2025 – Hillside Orchard Farms is recalling various flavors of their 23oz Fruit Breads & 7.5 oz Fritters due to an undeclared allergen of Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
On July 17, 2025, during an investigation by the FDA, the firm was made aware that the label failed to include the allergen egg had been left of the label during a reprint of the labels.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Products affected are:
|
PRODUCT
|
SIZE
|
LOT/MFG
|
USE BY DATE
|
Apple Bread
|
23 oz
|
1001
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Peach Bread
|
23 oz
|
1002
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Strawberry Bread
|
23 oz
|
1011
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Cinnamon Pecan Bread
|
23 oz
|
1012
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Blueberry Bread
|
23 oz
|
1013
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Blackberry Bread
|
23 oz
|
1014
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Banana Nut Bread
|
23 oz
|
1016
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Cheese Bread
|
23 oz
|
1017
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Jalapeno Cheese Bread
|
23 oz
|
1018
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Apple Fritters
|
7.5 oz
|
1051
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Peach Fritters
|
7.5 oz
|
1052
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Strawberry Fritters
|
7.5 oz
|
1061
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Cinnamon Pecan Fritters
|
7.5 oz
|
1062
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Blueberry Fritters
|
7.5 oz
|
1063
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
|
Blackberry Fritters
|
7.5 oz
|
1064
|
All dates through 07/23/2025
Recalled products can be identified from the attached photos.
The products were distributed between November 18, 2024 - July 16, 2025. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in farm markets and roadside stands located in the States of: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kiley Mitcham Houston, VP Operations Hillside Orchard Farms at 706-782-4995, Monday to Friday 8:30-5 EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Kiley Mitcham Houston, VP Operations Hillside Orchard Farms 706-782-4995
- 706-782-4995