Gilded Joins DCARPE Alliance

DCARPE Alliance Welcomes Gilded

Developer of Enterprise Crypto Accounting Software to Integrate with DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform

NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCARPE Alliance , an accounting, audit, financial reporting and blockchain technology consortium welcomes Gilded , Inc. as a premier member and service provider.Gilded will become a premier provider of enterprise accounting software for digital assets to customers on the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform. Gilded will collaborate with Auditchain and other members of the DCARPE Alliance to integrate into the DCARPE Explorer as a third-party service provider for enterprise consumption and utilization.Auditchain; the founding member of DCARPE Alliance along with members in the technical category are leading the development and integration of the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure platform.Auditchain will enable enterprise customers to build, deploy and monitor “enterprise state machines” through the DCARPE Explorer which will feature Gilded’s crypto accounting system and the Monax legal contracts platform. Rymedi, also a member of the Alliance will be leading the API integration of the Gilded crypto accounting and Monax smart contract platforms into the DCARPE Explorer.Jason Meyers, Founder of Auditchain states; “We are really excited that Gilded has decided to join this effort. They will provide enterprises with an indispensable component required for issuers of digital assets to submit to continuous external validation and real time reporting”.Continuous enterprise state machine external validation and real time financial reporting requires the deployment of an accounting system specifically designed for accounting for digital assets. Enterprises using the Monax contract management platform integrated with the Gilded crypto accounting system will now be able to automate the classification and categorization of 100% of all payments relating to contractual relationships into the general ledger; a process that will be required for real time financial reporting.Gil Hildebrand, CEO of Gilded stated; “Digital assets are a mainstay and will continue to grow exponentially. We are excited to partner with Auditchain and join other members of DCARPE Alliance. Real time assurance and financial reporting is desperately needed in the crypto space. Auditchain and the Alliance is the only effort I have seen that is truly driving the transformation of assurance and disclosure”.Joseph Ryan, CPA and CFO of Gilded also commented; "We are thrilled to partner with Auditchain and join the DCARPE alliance. Digital assets are creating a need for real-time reporting and continuous assurance, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this change."The DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform will enable continuous enterprise external validation by a network of CPAs and Chartered Accountants as well as financial statement reporting in real time for issuers of digital assets. The DCARPE Explorer will also offer public subscriptions to deeper financial detail and audit analytics as well as the ability to access tools to build dynamically updating thesis-based reports that ultimately have the potential to mechanize the foresight of oncoming risk.CPAs, Chartered Accountants and those who have an interest in making contributions in the technical and thought leadership categories are encouraged to apply for membership by visiting https://dcarpe.org/join or email membership@dcarpe.orgFor media enquiries and interviews, please contact:Jason Meyersjm@auditchain.comGil Hildebrandgil@gilded.financeAbout DCARPE Alliance:Auditchain is the founding member of the DCARPE™ Alliance which is comprised of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting and blockchain community. The DCARPE™ Alliance was formed to collaborate with its members and invite thought leadership on matters such as regulation, implementation, scaling and adoption of the DCARPETM Assurance and Disclosure platform. The DCARPE™ Alliance will hold events and symposiums as well as educate the investment, enterprise and regulatory community about the benefits of continuous audit and real time reporting using the DCARPETM assurance and disclosure platform.About Auditchain:Auditchain is the developer of the world's first Decentralized Continuous Audit & Reporting Protocol EcosystemTM for digital asset and enterprise assurance and disclosure. Auditchain is developing a public blockchain ecosystem populated with CPAs and Chartered Accountants who externally validate the state of enterprise systems and controls as well as financial performance on a continuous basis and in near real time. The DCARPETM Explorer is a subscription based public block explorer that renders financial statement data and audit analytics in real time to subscribers.Website: https://auditchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://auditchain.com/Auditchain-Whitepaper.pdf Twitter: https://twitter.com/Auditchain Telegram: https://t.me/Auditchain_Community LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auditchain Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Auditchain/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Auditchain/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7NlWkYBlsPRZ26e8e2-yKw About Gilded:Gilded promotes cryptocurrency adoption with simple, innovative tools for enterprises. Gilded makes it easy for enterprises to manage crypto payments by providing a comprehensive invoicing, bookkeeping, and reporting solution that also syncs to traditional accounting software. For additional information about Gilded, please visit: https://gilded.finance



