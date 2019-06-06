Experience Thailand on a true Clipper Sailing Ship

Royal Clipper James Bond Rock Ko Rok Nok

Sixteen sails billowing in the wind let all who come aboard know that they are about to embark on an adventure that is far from ordinary.

This is our 3rd Star Clipper sailing, and we're looking forward to many more! Simply Amazing!” — George Aballi

REDLANDS, CA., UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the saying goes, “been there, done that”, today’s sophisticated travelers are seeking unique experiences, memorable trips of a lifetime and not typical cookie-cutter vacations. Marlys and George Aballi, owners of Connection to Cruise, get these types of requests often and as seasoned travel professionals, they work hard to stay fresh and up to date and work closely with travel industry suppliers to remain constantly in-the-know.Topping their list of incredible experiences is Star Clippers, authentic sailing on a tall ship. Not a cruise, but an intimate, casual and relaxing private yacht-like experience aboard the Royal Clipper, the first five-mast, fully rigged sailing ship to be built since 1902, inspired by the historic “Preussen”. The turquoise waters of the Caribbean were an ideal backdrop for an exhilarating 7-night journey throughout the Grenadine Islands that captivated Marlys and George in mind, body and soul. This was the ultimate sea-going experience, balancing the splendor, adventure, and tradition of sailing with superb service, amenities and accommodations, up close and personal without lines or crowds. Idyllic in every way.Guests aboard Star Clippers tend to be well-traveled individuals who enjoy casual lifestyles. The unstructured nature of life aboard these vessels has strong appeal for them. Approximately 50% of Star Clippers guests are from around the world, with the balance made up of North Americans, adding a true continental flavor onboard.Completely enamored with this casual and relaxing, highly experiential sailing adventure, Connection to Cruise (George, Marlys & friends) would like to invite you to join them as they explore the culture, beaches, and waters of Thailand aboard Star Clipper. With only 85 cabins 170 guests, Star Clipper boasts four masts and 36,000 square feet of sails. Sailing November 2 – 9, 2019 roundtrip from Phuket (Patong Bay), Thailand, this gorgeous itinerary includes stops in Thailand’s marine national park waters including Ko Surin, the Similan Islands, Hin Daeng and Ko Rok Nok, Ko Kradan, Phang Nga Bay and Ko Hung, as well as exploring the beautiful, tranquil island of Langkawi, Malaysia.Book with Connection to Cruise and receive exclusive amenities including a $200 Onboard Credit per Cabin/$100 for solo travelers and a complimentary one-category upgrade for standard ocean view and inside cabin purchases. Sail rates from $1,440 per person which includes your accommodations, all meals, onboard activities and entertainment, as well as complimentary watersports including snorkeling, kayaking, paddle-boarding, windsurfing, water-skiing and sail boating. With only 85 cabins, 170 guests aboard Star Clipper, make your $400 deposit per person today to lock in your cabin choice and secure these value-added amenities.The clear blue waters around Thailand represent a magical corner of the globe that adventurous travelers treasure for its pristine beaches and natural beauty.Sailing in this tropical paradise allows for plenty of beach time, but also offers opportunities to explore local villages, wild jungles, and vibrant cities alike. Not to mention the scuba diving and snorkeling in this region, which is known to be some of the best in the world.Highlights include famous Patong Bay with its sheer limestone crags and crystal-clear blue water, visiting iconic “James Bond Island” in Phang Nga Bay and exploring Langkawi in Malaysia, an area known for its abundantly populated wildlife, rainforests, and a chance encounter with mischievous monkeys.Free time adventures onboard include climbing the mast (with safety harness and instruction provided) to one of the guest look-out “crows nests”, 65 feet over the water level, thoughtfully furnished with a comfortable settee, where you will find the grandest view of all. Don’t forget your camera! Or relax in the bowsprit net suspended above the ocean or be on the lookout for dolphins.There are few adventures more thrilling than sailing aboard a tall ship on the open sea. Anyone who has experienced it can tell you – there is this moment when you feel the wind catching the sails just so and suddenly, you are flying. The powerful sensation of being one with nature takes over and leaves you exhilarated, humbled and awed all at once.For more information about this amazing authentic sailing adventure aboard Star Clipper in Thailand, November 2 – 9, 2019, Contact Marlys Aballi at marlys@connectiontocruise.com or 888-798-9133 EXT: 300

Star Clipper Northern Thailand Cruise



