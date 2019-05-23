Winning at Trial with Best-in-Class TrialDirector by Ipro

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial.

Learn how one law firm's switch to trial presentation software brought success to the courtroom.

Ipro is proud to be part of the toolkit involved in such impressive outcomes, and we continue to improve and enhance the product to allow firms like Salvi to do important work.” — Derek Miller, VP Desktop Solutions at Ipro

TEMPE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today impressive outcomes from its client’s use of TrialDirector by Ipro. Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, while using TrialDirector as their go-to presentation software at trial, credit recent successes to the ability within TrialDirector to effectively present evidence and paint a picture for the jury that resonates and reinforces their case.

The firm adopted TrialDirector four years ago and uses it in all major trials, including a recent $148 million personal injury award and a $50 million dollar birth injury award.

Prior to using TrialDirector, Salvi Law relied on foam boards and doc viewers, but since making the transition, they have far more control and flexibility over their presentations. The firm attributes TrialDirector’s seamless flow, the ability to call up exhibits on the fly, video deposition tools, and how easily the presentation integrates with the attorney’s dialogue, helping them tell their story for a powerful impact on the jury, and providing a positive outcome for their clients.

“Ipro is proud to be part of the toolkit involved in such impressive outcomes,” said Derek Miller, VP Desktop Solutions at Ipro. “And we continue to improve and enhance the product to allow firms like Salvi to do important work.”

TrialDirector 360® is available as a stand-alone application or as part of the Ipro (Desktop) solution. Both were available for demonstration at the company’s annual user conference, Ipro Tech Show, held at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 29 – May 1.



Ipro - Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial.

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem or Cloud—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.

Visit: www.Iprotech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.